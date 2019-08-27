Catholic World News

Pope offers prayer, expresses fraternal closeness as Italian Protestant body meets

August 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I pray for you all, that in these days of encounter, prayer and reflection, you may have the living experience of the Holy Spirit, which inspires and gives strength to Christian witness,” the Pope said in a message to the annual synod of the Union of Methodist and Waldensian Churches (Italian-language link). “I join with your prayer also to ask the Lord for the consolidation of the ecumenical spirit among Christians, as well as growing communion between our Churches.”

