Catholic World News

Chinese bishop ordained: first since Rome-Beijing accord

August 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Father Anthony Yao Shun has been ordained as Bishop of Jining, China: a diocese located in Inner Mongolia. He is the first bishop to be ordained in China since the September 2018 accord between the Vatican and the Beijing regime on the appointment of new bishops. The terms of that agreement have not been made public.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!