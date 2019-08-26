Catholic World News

West Virginia’s new bishop calls on faithful to maintain unity with Church despite ‘revulsion’

August 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Brennan was installed as bishop of Wheeling-Charleston on August 22. In July, Pope Francis took disciplinary action against Bishop Brennan’s predecessor, Bishop Michael Bransfield, for the sexual harassment of adults and financial impropriety.

