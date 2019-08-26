Catholic World News

Australian bishops call on faithful to overcome fear toward migrants, refugees

August 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Max Davis, delegate of the Australian bishops for Migrants and Refugees, made his remarks in a recent publication of the Australian Catholic Migrant and Refugee Office.

