Stop predatory neo-colonialism in the Amazon rain forest, Cardinal Hummes urges

August 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Brazilian Cardinal Cláudio Hummes, 85, is the relator general of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region, which will take place October 6-27.

