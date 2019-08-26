Catholic World News

Bishops ‘raise their voice’ for the Amazon, as fires rage in Brazil

August 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis also expressed his concern: at the conclusion of his August 25 Angelus address, he said, “We are all worried about the vast fires that have developed in the Amazon. Let us pray that, with everyone’s commitment, they may be tamed as soon as possible. That ‘lung’ of forest is vital to our planet.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!