Prelate denounces new Trump administration rule ending limits on detention of migrant children

August 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the administration’s action, Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, said, “We oppose this rule that we believe is unlawful and inhumane. Countless children will be harmed by this new rule, and this is simply not acceptable.”

