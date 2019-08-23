Catholic World News

August 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Episcopal News Service

CWN Editor's Note: St. Stanislaus Kostka parish officially split from the Church in 2013.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!