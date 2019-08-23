Catholic World News

Philadelphia priest arrested for spending Church money on beach house, boyfriends

August 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Philly Magazine

CWN Editor's Note: The charges against Msgr. Joseph McLoone are “serious and disturbing,” a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said. “The archdiocese and the parish will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as the criminal matter enters its next phase.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!