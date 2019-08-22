Catholic World News

Hindu extremists attack 40 Catholic pilgrims walking to Marian shrine in India

August 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “The attack is an open threat to the constitutional freedom of expression and freedom of movement to a citizen of the country,” said Father Cyril Joseph, director spokesman for the Archdiocese of Bangalore.

