Catholics rally in prayer as Satanic ‘black mass’ takes place in Ottawa

August 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Terrence Prendergast offered a Mass of reparation and spoke of “this evening’s Satanic inversion of the truths of our faith, as some 50 individuals renounce God and choose Satan as the symbol to guide their unbelief and rebellious spirits. We pray for them and make reparation today for the blasphemies uttered against God in our midst.”

