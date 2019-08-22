Catholic World News

Pope welcomes presence of autistic girl who interrupts general audience

August 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A 10-year-old autistic girl unexpectedly started singing and dancing on stage during his August 21 general audience. The Pope then said, “I ask one thing, but everyone should respond in their heart: ‘Did I pray for her; looking at her, did I pray so that the Lord would heal her, would protect her? Did I pray for her parents and for family?’ When we see any person suffering, we must always pray.”

