Melbourne, Sydney archbishops react to Pell decision

August 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I respectfully receive the Court’s decision, and I encourage everyone to do the same,” said Archbishop Peter Comensoli of Melbourne. Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney added, “Reasonable people have taken different views when presented with the same evidence and I urge everyone to maintain calm and civility.” The Holy See and Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference also issued statements.

