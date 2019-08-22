Catholic World News

Prelates applaud proposed regulations preventing government discrimination against faith-based federal contractors

August 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Three bishops who chair committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed a US Department of Labor proposal clarifying civil rights protections for religious organizations. The proposal also attracted some criticism.

