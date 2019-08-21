Catholic World News

Chinese Christian prisoner released; pastor’s whereabouts unknown

August 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Persecution is a price worth paying for the Lord,” said Li Yingqiang, an elder at Early Rain Covenant Church, an independent Chinese Protestant community.

