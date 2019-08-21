Catholic World News

Minnesota archdiocese names abuse survivor to coordinate outreach efforts

August 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Catholic Spirit

CWN Editor's Note: “I was blessed in that I never blamed God for it,” said Paula Kaempffer, Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis’ new Outreach Coordinator for Restorative Justice and Abuse Prevention. “We have to be careful of the language we use. We often say, ‘the Church did that to me.’ The Church didn’t do that. The clergy, or the hierarchy, did that to you.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!