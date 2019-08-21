Catholic World News

Muslim-Catholic committee created to promote document signed by Pope, grand imam

August 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in February.

