Catholic World News

Holy See, Vietnam begin 8th round of talks toward diplomatic relations

August 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The first meeting of the Vietnam — Holy See Joint Working Group was held in 2009. Vietnam, a Communist nation of 97 million, is 7% Catholic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!