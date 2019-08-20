Catholic World News
Police investigate death of Polish missionary in Puerto Rico
August 20, 2019
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Father Stanislaw Szczepanik, CM, was a missionary in Ponce, one of the island’s largest cities.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
