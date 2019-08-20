Catholic World News

Catholic, Hindu, Sikh leaders send 10-point resolution to Pakistan’s prime minister

August 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “A specific request touches on the problem of abductions, sexual violence and forced conversions of women belonging to religious minorities” in the Muslim nation, according to the report.

