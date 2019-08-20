Catholic World News

Pope Francis blesses 6,000 rosaries, gifts to console Syrian families

August 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “The rosaries, made at the initiative of Aid to the Church in Need, are a sign of my closeness to our brothers and sisters in Syria,” Pope Francis said following his August 15 Angelus address. “We continue to pray the Rosary for peace in the Middle East and around the world.”

