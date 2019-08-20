Catholic World News

Flood of claims emerges as NY suspends its statute of limitations on child sex abuse

August 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on PBS NewsHour

CWN Editor's Note: 427 lawsuits were filed against dioceses, the Boy Scouts, and other entities on the first day of the yearlong suspension of the statute.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!