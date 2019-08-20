Catholic World News

In book preface, Pope Francis gives boost to popular movements

August 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the preface to the Pontifical Commission for Latin America’s new work, “La irrupción de los movimientos populares: Rerum novarum de nuestro tiempo” [The Emergence of Popular Movements: Rerum Novarum of Our Time]. Rerum Novarum is Pope Leo XIII’s landmark 1891 social encyclical.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!