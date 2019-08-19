Catholic World News

Analyst sees population bust, demographic decline

August 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The potential consequences of plateauing and then shrinking populations in the decades ahead are almost wholly ignored,” writes Zachary Karabell, former head of global strategies at Envestnet,. “The mismatch between expectations of a rapidly growing global population (and all the attendant effects on climate, capitalism, and geopolitics) and the reality of both slowing growth rates and absolute contraction is so great that it will pose a considerable threat in the decades ahead.”

