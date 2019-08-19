Catholic World News

Retired Albany bishop denies abuse allegations, steps back from ministry role

August 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “With full and complete confidence, I can say this allegation is false,” Bishop Howard Hubbard said after he was accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy in the 1990s. “I have never sexually abused anyone in my life.”

