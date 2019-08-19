Catholic World News

Capuchin priest found guilty of sexually abusing girls

August 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Father Urbano Vazquez, 47, was convicted of three counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child and one count of misdemeanor sex abuse of a child. The incidents took place while he was assigned to a DC parish in 2015 and 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

