Illinois bishop issues pastoral reflection on gun violence

August 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Many Catholics have told me that they truly want to do something,” said Bishop Edward Braxton of Belleville. “They can see that there are no easy answers or solutions. As your Bishop and pastoral leader of a community of people who proclaim publicly that we are the disciples of the Prince of Peace, I share this uncertainty and frustration. I am convinced that we must do something as difficult and seemingly ineffective as our modest efforts might be.”

