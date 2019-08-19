Catholic World News

Church must be prudent judging Medjugorje apparitions, Vatican official says

August 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I think that for the moment it is necessary to evaluate the richness of the work in Medjugorje,” said Archbishop Rino Fisichella, president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization. “We need to understand all of this together: why there is such a huge number of pilgrims, of prayers and to understand also how the possible apparitions in Medjugorje (relate) to the life of the Church. For that we should await the judgment the Holy Father will give. To rush this delicate matter is a mistake.”

