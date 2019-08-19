Catholic World News

Iraqi Christians fear appointment of Muslim clerics as voting members of nation’s highest court

August 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The move, which is under consideration by the Iraqi Parliament, would bring Iraq a step closer to an Iran-like theocracy, in which non-Muslims are forced to live under Islamic Sharia law,” the article explains.

