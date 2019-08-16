Catholic World News

Cardinal Sean Brady turns 80, becomes ineligible for conclave

August 16, 2019

Cardinal Sean Brady, the retired Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, celebrated his 80th birthday on August 16 and becomes ineligible to participate in a papal conclave.

There are now 216 living members of the College of Cardinals, of whom 118 are eligible electors. With more more cardinals due to turn 80 before the end of the calendar year, there is mounting speculation that Pope Francis will soon call a consistory to appoint new cardinals.

The cardinals approaching their 80th birthdays are:

Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya of the Democratic Republic of Congo;

Zenon Grocholewski of Poland;

Edoardo Menichelli of Italy; and

Telesphore Toppo of India.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!