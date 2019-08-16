Catholic World News

‘Is this still the Catholic Church?’: Chinese priests take ‘formation course’ after Sino-Vatican agreement

August 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 33 diocesan priests took part in a course organized by the Central Institute of Socialism.

