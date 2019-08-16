Catholic World News

Pittsburgh diocese cancels parish festival after receiving ‘disturbing letter’

August 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on WTAE-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “Although there was no direct threat, the letter raised grave concern due to the appalling chain of mass violence that our nation has experienced,” the Diocese of Pittsburgh said in a statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!