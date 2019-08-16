Catholic World News

LCWR calls on Trump to stop ‘divisive and polarizing rhetoric’

August 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The religious superiors who belong to the Leadership Conference of Women Religious represent nearly 80% of the 44,000 religious sisters in the United States.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!