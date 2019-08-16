Catholic World News

After 10 years of Boko Haram violence, Nigerians crave peace

August 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a Facebook post, the Nigerian bishops’ conference stated, “The group, whose name loosely translates as ‘Western education is forbidden,’ quickly advanced throughout the northeast region of Nigeria, striking homes, schools, markets, places of worship and places of work, killing thousands of people and leaving nearly 2.4 million people displaced across Nigeria as well as Cameroon, Chad and Niger.”

