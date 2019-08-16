Catholic World News

Planned Parenthood to withdraw from Title X, unless court intervenes

August 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: In March, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, while restating the Church’s “strong objections to government promotion and funding of contraceptives,” praised the Trump administration’s new rule separating abortion from Title X family planning.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!