New Pax Christi presidents look to elevate Church’s nonviolence teachings

August 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1945, Pax Christi is a Catholic peace movement. At a recent Vatican meeting, Pax Christi sought “to bring nonviolence from the periphery of Catholic thought on war and peace to the center—to mainstream nonviolence as a spirituality, lifestyle, a program of societal action, and a universal ethic.”

