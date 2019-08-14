Catholic World News

Federal court protects Christian women’s shelter from Anchorage transgender law

August 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Christian women’s shelter had sought protection from the city’s non-discrimination law, stating that it would violate religious freedom and common sense “to admit biological men into its shelter and allow them to sleep side by side and disrobe next to women, some of whom have been assaulted by men and fear for their safety,”

