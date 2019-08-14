Catholic World News

Philippine president declares Blessed Virgin’s nativity a civil holiday

August 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: President Rodrigo Duterte, who has often clashed with the Church’s hierarchy, had earlier declared the feast of the Immaculate Conception (December 8) to be a civil holiday.

