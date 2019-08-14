Catholic World News

Pope Francis, Los Angeles mayor discuss climate change, immigration

August 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are grateful for his grace, his prayers, and a message of faith, love, understanding, and cooperation that brings peace and comfort to people everywhere,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti, the city’s first Jewish mayor.

