774 patients euthanized in Ontario during 1st 6 months of 2019
August 14, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, the Canadian supreme court declared a law against euthanasia unconstitutional.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
