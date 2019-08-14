Catholic World News

August 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on LifeNews.com

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, the Canadian supreme court declared a law against euthanasia unconstitutional.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!