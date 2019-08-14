Catholic World News
Floods in India have left ‘death, devastation and a bleak future,’ bishop says
August 14, 2019
» Continue to this story on Crux
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent condolences to victims of monsoon flooding.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
