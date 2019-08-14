Catholic World News
Murder of parish secretary is latest in series of anti-Catholic incidents in Ivory Coast
August 14, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Côte d’Ivoire, a West African nation of 26.3 million (map), is 43% Muslim, 17% Catholic, 12% Protestant, and 4% animist.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!