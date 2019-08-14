Catholic World News

Vatican prefect encourages African Catholic journalists in their efforts for peace

August 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Paolo Ruffini, the prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, sent a message to journalists who were attending a conference devoted to “electoral processes in Africa: the role and responsibility of the media in the preservation of social peace.”

