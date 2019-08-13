Catholic World News

Scottish Church honors Catholics who kept faith under persecution

August 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A new altar has been installed in Carfin Grotto, the Marian shrine in Motherwell, Scotland, and dedicated to the honor of the Catholics who persevered in faith, worshipping in secret through years of persecution. The altar has been named the “Scalan Altar,” taking its name from the secret seminary that trained priests from 1716 to 1799 in defiance of the Penal Laws repressing Catholicism.

