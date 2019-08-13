Catholic World News
Bishops of southern Africa issue statement on sexual abuse
August 13, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference includes the bishops of three nations (Botswana, South Africa, and Swaziland)The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
