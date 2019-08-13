Catholic World News

Mexico City archdiocesan newspaper sees xenophobic ‘culture of hatred’ in United States

August 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Xenophobia “fuels the culture of hatred in the neighboring country,” the Archdiocese of Mexico City’s newspaper stated in an editorial devoted to mass shootings in the United States. “Catholics are asked to increase prayer and sacrifice in order to put an end to these shootings, but above all to express their voice for the necessary changes in national culture so that the flag of xenophobic hatred stops gaining strength.”

