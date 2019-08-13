Catholic World News

Retired Chicago celebrity priest accused of sex abuse in 1970s

August 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The “atmosphere here today is so toxic,” said Father George Clements, 87. “The overwhelming majority of priests have to wake up each morning wondering, ‘Is this the morning that someone is going to accuse me of something negative?’”

