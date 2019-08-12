Catholic World News

August 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese authorities are altering translations of works by Hans Christian Andersen, Daniel Defoe, and Anton Chekhov to expunge Christian references.

