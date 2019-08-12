Catholic World News

1,000 Catholics march in Hong Kong against extradition law

August 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “In the last two months, the city has been in turmoil,” Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Ha Chi-shing said of the Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protests. “We should have a cooling-off period and a ceasefire of at least two or three months, for both sides to sit down and come to an agreement to move society forward.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!