Ukrainian president meets with Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople

August 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, granted canonical recognition to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) in January—a decision condemned by the Russian Orthodox Church. President Volodymyr Zelensky, who assumed office in May, is Jewish and has pledged neutrality on Orthodox issues.

